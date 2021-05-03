Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 127,113 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of PDC Energy worth $55,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 595.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,376 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $3,908,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $36.51 on Monday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. Cowen increased their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

