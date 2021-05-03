Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $79,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,738,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495,579 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lumentum by 1,908.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 258,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $85.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

