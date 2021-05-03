Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 46,405 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 610,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,405 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $46,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

