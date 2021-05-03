Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 43,078 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,078 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $140.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

