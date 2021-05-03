Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $61.14 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $61,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FICO. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

FICO stock opened at $521.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $327.90 and a twelve month high of $547.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.63.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

