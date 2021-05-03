AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 57,746 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 483.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,746 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.79. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.