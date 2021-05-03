Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907,973 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,357 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Halliburton worth $83,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,163,479,000 after buying an additional 2,259,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Halliburton by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $169,991,000 after buying an additional 1,024,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,494,899 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $141,654,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $19.56 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

