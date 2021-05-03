State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $24.51 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Marriott International worth $24,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.22.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

