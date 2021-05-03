State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,470 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,627 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $23,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.29.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $13,262,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

