AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,163 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 92,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.07 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

