State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.87 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Centene were worth $21,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

