State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,955 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $25,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $485,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,306,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $137,715,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.63.

NYSE ESS opened at $290.52 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $300.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.47.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

