OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,151 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after buying an additional 1,543,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after buying an additional 1,019,685 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 396.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 566,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 452,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.92 on Monday. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

