OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,013 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $879,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Shares of BHVN opened at $75.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.14. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.74 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.