State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,057 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Dollar General worth $29,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Dollar General by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

DG opened at $214.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $172.66 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

