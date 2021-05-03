East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Raised to $90.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

EWBC opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.85. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

