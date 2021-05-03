Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $101,000 Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.44 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.