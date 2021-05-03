Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,721,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,551,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,150,000 after acquiring an additional 456,028 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Upwork by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,467,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,220,000 after acquiring an additional 705,207 shares during the last quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $60,848,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup raised their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $46.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Upwork’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock worth $13,253,281. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upwork Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.