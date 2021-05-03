PFG Advisors Has $554,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VOT stock opened at $225.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.82 and its 200 day moving average is $210.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

