PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.54. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.