PFG Advisors Has $968,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $66.27 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

