PFG Advisors Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $52.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.