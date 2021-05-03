Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Compass Diversified by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Compass Diversified by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $25.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

