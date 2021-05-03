Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $462,000 in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:QMOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,277,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000.

QMOM opened at $53.43 on Monday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50.

