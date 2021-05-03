Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 120 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

