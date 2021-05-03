Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $553,000 Investment in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in The Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $78.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLCE. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

