Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,890 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,734,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.