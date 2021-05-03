Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 168,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $30.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.39 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.