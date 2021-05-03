Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 137,205 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.52.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDNT. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

