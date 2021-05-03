Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives $14.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth about $2,346,000. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBLK opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

