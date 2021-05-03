WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WSPOF shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on WSP Global from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WSP Global from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on WSP Global from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WSP Global from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $104.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.