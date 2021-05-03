TETRA Technologies (TTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.30 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TTI opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $317.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.