DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect DIRTT Environmental Solutions to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$54.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.71 million.

TSE:DRT opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.98. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.32 and a 52 week high of C$4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$355.66 million and a P/E ratio of -25.61.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

