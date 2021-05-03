Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, analysts expect Ares Commercial Real Estate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $597.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $15.05.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

