Zillow Group (Z) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $130.12 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $40.81 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Director Gordon Sheridan Stephenson sold 11,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,989,083.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,714 shares of company stock worth $75,435,753. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.