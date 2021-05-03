Lancaster Colony (LANC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ LANC opened at $184.71 on Monday. Lancaster Colony has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $188.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.85 and a 200-day moving average of $177.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.