Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 70,421 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 176.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of K. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after purchasing an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.42 on Monday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $4,856,705.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

