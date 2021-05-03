GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 6,595 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 253.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $227,405,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PACCAR by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 453,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,092,000 after buying an additional 313,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after buying an additional 298,777 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $19,937,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $15,901,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $89.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.27. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

