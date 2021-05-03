Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 815.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Amcor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,100,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 743,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Amcor by 621.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 154,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 133,027 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

