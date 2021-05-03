Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $427.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $204.47 and a 1 year high of $444.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.43. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

