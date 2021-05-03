Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TNL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TNL opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

