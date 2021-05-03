AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,022 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,493,000 after buying an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,268,000 after buying an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,016,000 after buying an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after buying an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after buying an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $67.59 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $68.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

