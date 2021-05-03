Usca Ria LLC Takes $2.35 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC stock opened at $186.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.98 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $189.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.