Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Expands By 48.1%

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.21 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period.

