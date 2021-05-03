Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) Short Interest Update

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.10. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.