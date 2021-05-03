Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 475.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 216,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,649,000 after buying an additional 178,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NTR opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $59.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

