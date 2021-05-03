Usca Ria LLC Acquires 34,811 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $27.96 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

