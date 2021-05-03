Usca Ria LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 258,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.24 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.