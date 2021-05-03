United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,878,000 after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

MRO opened at $11.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.14. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

