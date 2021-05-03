United Asset Strategies Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

